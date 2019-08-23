Jacoby Brissett will not play Saturday

With Andrew Luck‘s status in doubt for Week One, the Colts don’t want to risk anything happening to his backup, Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett will not play in Saturday’s third preseason game, Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com reports. The Colts are resting most of their starters and Brissett has been the starting quarterback in the preseason while Luck’s lingering leg injury continues to sideline him.

“At some level we want to protect Jacoby, to be honest with you, regardless of Andrew,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “In theory, even if Andrew’s playing in Week One, he still hasn’t taken a lot of reps, so you still got to protect Jacoby.”

The Colts have said they believe Brissett is the NFL’s best backup quarterback, and although they’d prefer not to need him, they have to have him available if Luck can’t go. So Brissett is going to be in bubble wrap for the rest of the preseason.