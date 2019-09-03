Jacoby Brissett negotiates his own contract to avoid 'BS' from agents

It's been an eventful last couple of weeks for Jacoby Brissett.

First, the former Patriots backup quarterback was thrown into the Colts' starting role following Andrew Luck's sudden retirement. Then on Monday, Indianapolis committed to Brissett for another two years with a $30 million contract extension -- a deal the 26-year-old negotiated himself.

Brissett gave a straightforward explanation on Tuesday for why he opts to go through the negotiation process without an agent. The fourth-year QB did the same with his rookie contract back in 2016 with New England.

"Yeah, I do it myself,'' Brissett said, per Mike Chappell of Indianapolis' CBS4. "I don't like people to BS on my behalf. I try to say it for myself. . . . all you can be is honest.

"I did my rookie contract, too, so I kind of had the gist of it.''

Brissett already has some experience as a starting QB, so there's no doubt that played a factor in his negotiations. The third-round pick out of NC State took over for an injured Luck in 2017, tallying 3,098 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Colts will begin their season with a matchup against the Chargers on Sunday. They'll have a pair of ex-Pats QBs in Los Angeles for their season opener after signing Brian Hoyer to a three-year deal on Saturday.

