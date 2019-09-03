Jacoby Brissett negotiated his new deal himself

Jacoby Brissett was entering the final year of his contract, scheduled to make $2 million in base salary before becoming a free agent in March. But then Andrew Luck unexpectedly retired, and the Colts signed Brissett to a two-year deal with a value of $30 million, $20 million of it guaranteed.

Brissett negotiated the deal himself, just as he did his rookie contract after the Patriots made him a third-round choice in 2016.

“Yeah, I do it myself,’’ Brissett said Tuesday, via Mike Chappell of Indianapolis’ CBS4. “I don’t like people to BS on my behalf. I try to say it for myself. All you can be is honest.

“I did my rookie contract, too, so I kind of had the gist of it.’’

The Colts have bought time to determine whether Brissett is the long-term answer. Colts coach Frank Reich already has given Brissett his endorsement, saying, “He is the man. He’s our answer.”

Brissett’s $15 million average places him 18th among players at his position. It doesn’t change anything for Brissett, who said he believed the Colts supported him even when he was Luck’s backup.

“I don’t think it changes anything,” Brissett said. “Money doesn’t define me, so it therefore wouldn’t change me to where I would be anybody different. Just go out there and play football. That’s what I’m excited for.’’