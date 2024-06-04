Jacoby Brissett named Patriots starter over former UNC standout Drake Maye “for now”

The New England Patriots finally found their franchise quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft.

After years of failing with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe as starting quarterback, New England selected former UNC standout quarterback Drake Maye third overall, just behind fellow quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels.

The Maye pick makes all the sense in the world. Not only did he prove his ability as a leader and team player at North Carolina, but he has the dual-threat ability that is coveted by every NFL GM.

Maye threw for 8,018 yards and 63 touchdowns, ran for 1,209 more yards and 16 ground scores over three years as a Tar Heel, the final two in which he started. Maye’s talent was recognized with ACC Player and Rookie of the Year awards in 2022, plus him being named a Manning Award finalist last year.

While Maye would normally be the obvious choice to start from day one, he is – for now – behind proven veteran Jacoby Brissett on the depth chart.

“I think those will be some important conversations for us to have,” CBS Sports’ Shanna McCarriston wrote. “Right now, it’s Jacoby Brissett. He’s taking the first reps, and we’re excited about what he’s shown, not only off the field but on the field with his throwing ability. Drake Maye, let’s be honest, we’ve had him for three weeks now. There’s a long way to go to for all of our rookies and all of our players as we adapt to this new scheme that [offensive coordinator Alex] Van Pelt is implementing offensively.”

Brissett, who played his collegiate days at NC State, has 10,574 passing yards and 51 passing touchdowns, 915 rushing yards and 15 scores on the ground across eight NFL seasons.

Maye has yet to start an NFL game, but New England’s quarterback situation hasn’t been officially decided yet. Regardless where Maye begins the year, he’ll be starting at some point in 2024.

