Jacoby Brissett leaves Week 10 game vs. Ravens in third quarter

While the Miami Dolphins had a 6-3 lead over the Baltimore Ravens during their first drive of the second half, quarterback Jacoby Brissett was sacked and stayed down holding his knee.

Brissett walked off under his own power on his way to the blue medical tent and jogged around on the sideline before remaining out during the team’s next drive. Interestingly, he appeared to be ready to come back, but Brian Flores kept him out.

The team announced that the quarterback is questionable to return with a knee injury.

Brissett was starting due to Tua Tagovailoa dealing with a small fracture to the middle finger on his throwing hand that he suffered during the Week 8 game against Buffalo.

It will be interesting to see if Tagovailoa remains in the game with his injury as well.