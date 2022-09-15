Jacoby Brissett jumps two spots in NFL.com’s quarterback rankings

Following the Cleveland Browns’ electric win against the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Jacoby Brissett saw his name move up one of the NFL’s most prestigious lists. Even though the jump was from the dead-last position, Brissett is now seen as the 30th best signal-caller in the league, moving ahead of Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco and Cowboys backup Cooper Rush.

It will take more wins for him to continue climbing the list, but Brissett has shown that he can improve his game and give his team a chance to win, even if only by not blowing it for them. He managed to escape the matchup against Carolina without throwing an interception, and though his stat line may have been pedestrian by modern standards, it was enough to get Cleveland in the win column.

Now in his seventh year in the NFL, Brissett has been a career backup, playing for the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, and Miami Dolphins before landing his current gig with the Browns. His steady hand at the game’s most important position has been a benefit for Cleveland amid the ongoing Deshaun Watson controversy and should continue to guide the organization through the early part of their schedule.

Brissett’s role as a starter has always been temporary, but if he can build on his rock-solid performance against the Panthers, he may be able to compete for snaps on a quarterback-needy team later in the season. The experience Brissett is gaining while at the helm of the Browns’ offense should be invaluable to him moving forward in his career, as his value stands to increase with every down played against high-level competition.

It is unlikely that Brissett will make or break Cleveland’s season singlehandedly, but for now, he is keeping his head down and focused on improvement. With another win in Week 2, he could prove to be one of the NFL’s most underrated bridge quarterbacks whose services would likely be in demand after the 2022 season.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire