Jacoby Brissett injury: Latest updates on Colts QB's knee issue

The Indianapolis Colts didn't just lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road Sunday, they also lost starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett suffered a knee injury early in the second quarter and appeared to be in quite a bit of pain. He exited the Week 9 matchup and never returned.

Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer replaced Brissett and completed 17 of 26 pass attempts for 168 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. It was an admirable performance from Hoyer, but the Colts ultimately lost 26-24 when veteran kicker Adam Vinatieri missed a 43-yard field goal attempt with 1:11 remaining.

What's the latest on Brissett's status? Colts head coach Frank Reich gave a few details to reporters after the game:

Reich on Jacoby Brissett's knee injury:



"MCL-ish…I think it looks like a sprain but we'll see to what degree. We have to see how it responds."



The Colts play the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. The Dolphins are 1-7 after beating the New York Jets on Sunday for their first win of 2019. Indy certainly can beat the Dolphins with Hoyer, so if Brissett isn't 100 percent by next weekend, it would make sense to start Hoyer versus Miami and give Brissett a little extra time to rest and recover.

Brissett has played very well for the Colts after taking over the starting QB job following Andrew Luck's surprising retirement. He's completing 64.5 percent of his passes for 1,590 yards with 14 touchdowns and only three interceptions through eight games.

