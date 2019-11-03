Jacoby Brissett injures leg in Pittsburgh

The Colts have won five of seven games with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. They may have to try to get win No. 6 with Brian Hoyer.

Brissett injured his left leg in the second quarterback of Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Hoyer has replaced him.

After being evaluated on the field, Brissett walked off of the field. Hoyer promptly threw a touchdown pass to tight end Jack Doyle.

Brissett is being evaluated in the blue medical tent. He’s questionable to return.