Jacoby Brissett put the Dolphins in the lead with a first quarter touchdown pass, but he may not be around to help them continue their bid to upset the Buccaneers.

Brissett went into the blue medical tent after throwing a touchdown pass to running back Myles Gaskin and the Dolphins have announced that he is questionable to return with a hamstring injury. He went to the locker room for further evaluation, but returned to the sideline early in the second quarter.

Reid Sinnett is the only other quarterback active for the Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa will be eligible to return from injured reserve this week.

Brissett was 8-of-10 for 119 yards to help the Dolphins take a 10-7 lead that they held through the end of the first quarter. The Bucs have since tied the score.

UPDATE 1:47 p.m. ET: Brissett is in the game with 14 minutes to play in the first half.

Jacoby Brissett hurts hamstring, remains in game for Dolphins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk