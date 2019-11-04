Jacoby Brissett has sprained MCL, but not ruled out for this week

Given how bad it could have been, the diagnosis of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s injured knee wasn’t too bad.

Colts coach Frank Reich said Monday that Brissett has a sprained MCL, but went on to say Brissett was "feeling pretty decent" and was optimistic he could play this week.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That would be nice for the Colts, though even if Brissett misses some time he has seemingly avoided a much worse injury. Brissett’s knee buckled when guard Quenton Nelson was pushed back into him during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brissett came out of the game, and was replaced by Brian Hoyer.

Hoyer would start Sunday against the Miami Dolphins if Brissett can’t go.

Brian Hoyer played well in relief

The Colts had prepared well at quarterback.

Brissett took over as the starter after Andrew Luck’s retirement, and has played well. Most teams don’t have a competent backup, much less a competent third quarterback. But Hoyer has been in the NFL a long time and played well against the Steelers.

Hoyer was 17-of-26 for 168 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The interception was a huge mistake, as Minkah Fitzpatrick returned it for a touchdown. But the Colts still had a chance to win at the end. A missed field goal ended that chance. Hoyer did as well as could be expected though, and the Colts probably feel good if he has to play this week and beyond.

Jacoby Brissett has been a good starter

Of course, losing Brissett isn’t ideal. He has been very good after the Colts had to turn to him just before the season.

Story continues

Brissett has 14 touchdowns, three interceptions and a 99.3 passer rating this season. Maybe he isn’t as dynamic as Luck was, but he does a great job avoiding turnovers and can make plays.

The Colts looked like they were in trouble when Luck retired, but Brissett has filled in admirably. The Colts don’t want to go without him too long in a tight AFC South race, but if all goes well during the week, perhaps he won’t miss any starts at all.

Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson (56) falls on Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett's leg on Sunday. (Getty Images)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab

More from Yahoo Sports: