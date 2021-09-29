Jacoby Brissett on facing the Colts: I’m not in here for a revenge game

It’s homecoming week in the NFL. Tom Brady‘s return to New England obviously is the headliner, but Andy Reid returns to Philadelphia; Kevin Stefanski returns to Minnesota; and Jacoby Brissett plays the Colts.

Brissett spent four seasons in Indianapolis, serving as the team’s starter in 2017 when Andrew Luck was injured and in 2019 when Luck retired before the season.

Brissett, 28, signed with the Dolphins in the offseason as Tua Tagovailoa‘s backup, but Tagovailoa is on injured reserve with an injury to his ribs. So Brissett starts against one of his former teams Sunday.

“Obviously, good, bad, sad, happy memories from there, but that’s about it,” Brissett said Wednesday, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “Just playing football now.”

The Colts went 11-19 in Brissett’s starts. They signed Philip Rivers to replace Brissett in 2020 and traded for Carson Wentz in the spring while letting Brissett walk in free agency. Brissett, though, is better than the Colts’ current backup, Jacob Eason.

Indianapolis designated rookie Sam Ehlinger to return to practice Wednesday. He is on injured reserve with a knee injury. So Ehlinger could supplant Eason as the No. 2 quarterback when he’s cleared to play.

Brissett, who started last week’s overtime loss to the Raiders, is 56-of-89 for 384 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

“I’m not in here for like a revenge game or anything like that,” Brissett said. “I want to go to win.”

