Jacoby Brissett on Drake Maye: You're seeing his progression come alive

The Patriots are wrapping up their offseason program with this week's mandatory minicamp and that will end the first phase of quarterback Drake Maye's preparation for his rookie season.

Maye's competition for the starting job in New England shared his thoughts on where the first-round pick stands after practice on Monday. Jacoby Brissett said that he's seen his teammate make significant strides since April's draft and that he thinks they'll continue because of how Maye approaches the job.

"Every day he’s gotten better," Brissett said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. "The good thing about is, it’s not like ‘I got it right now’ and not thinking about it. He’s constantly trying to find ways to get better. Making some nice throws out there and you’re seeing his progression come alive."

When the Patriots get back to work in the summer, one of the big questions of their camp will be if Maye's progression will move fast enough for the team to opt for him over the more experienced option.