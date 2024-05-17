Jacoby Brissett: Drake Maye can make all the throws, wants to learn and get better

The Patriots have set up their quarterbacks room with a strong veteran leader in Jacoby Brissett to help out the younger members of the room — particularly this year's No. 3 overall pick, Drake Maye.

Brissett has talked about a willingness to be a mentor and Maye has already started taking the veteran QB up on that.

So far, Brissett's impressions of Maye have been positive.

“He’s got a lot of talent. He can make all the throws. He wants to learn football. He wants to get better,” Brissett said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. “That’s what you want. Not only in your quarterback but anybody on the team. I’m excited to work with him.”

Brissett added that when the Patriots drafted him back in 2016, he was following Tom Brady around trying to learn everything he could.

“He’s 21. I was 23,” Brissett said. "He’s already texting me about plays, 'how do I think about this?' and cadence, and stuff like that — the little nuances of being in this position.”

Whether or not Maye is New England’s QB1 to start the 2024 season, it seems like Brissett is ready to help him improve throughout the year.