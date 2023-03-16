Jacoby Brissett and Commanders’ Ron Rivera both on No. 6

Jacoby Brissett becomes number six for Ron Rivera.

Most recently a quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, Brissett becomes the sixth veteran quarterback that Ron Rivera’s Commanders have obtained since his arrival in January 2020.

Brissett is certainly no stranger to change and the need to be flexible and adapt. The 30-year-old from West Palm Beach, Florida, has made NFL stops with the Patriots, Colts, Dolphins, Browns and now the Commanders.

Consequently, Brissett has played under head coaches Bill Belichick, Chuck Pagano, Frank Reich, Brian Flores, Kevin Stefanski and now will find his head coach to be Rivera.

Even more, Brissett in college was under center for the Florida Gators in 2011 and 2012 before transferring to North Carolina State from 2013-15. The former Gator and Wolfpack QB displayed enough ability he was a day-two, third-round choice of the Patriots (91 overall) in the 2016 NFL draft.

Speaking of professionals developing the need to adapt as Brissett has, Rivera himself has had plenty of adapting to do himself since coming to Washington. The quarterback position has been a rotating door for him for much of his three seasons (2020-222).

Arriving, Rivera inherited Dwayne Haskins and Alex Smith. The first trade he made as head coach was for quarterback Kyle Allen. In December, he obtained Taylor Heinicke to be the quarantine quarterback.

The third and fourth quarterbacks Rivera obtained were Ryan Fitzpatrick and Garrett Gilbert for the 2021 season; however, both played in one game.

Carson Wentz became the fifth veteran quarterback Rivera brought to Washington in the trade with Indianapolis for the 2022 season. Wentz started seven games, but the team only won two of those games, and he was recently released.

In summary, Brissett will be playing for his sixth NFL head coach and Brissett becomes the sixth veteran quarterback for Rivera while in Washington. Both must be hoping for some stability… and soon.

