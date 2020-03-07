The Colts have quarterback Jacoby Brissett under contract through 2020. The Colts are believed to be looking for better quarterback options than Jacoby Brissett in 2020.

So what does Brissett think about that?

“I’m just doing my job,” Brissett told Diana Russini of ESPN from the sideline of Saturday’s XFL game between the Seattle Dragons and Houston Roughnecks.

There’s no job to currently be done, because the NFL currently is in the midst of one of the only dark periods of the offseason. But, still, his Patriot Way point applies any day of the year. All he can control is what he can control, and he can’t control if the Colts look elsewhere at the position.

Brissett led the Colts to a 5-2 start. He suffered a knee injury against the Steelers, and when he returned he was never quite the same as he’d been prior to the injury.

Jacoby Brissett on Colts quarterback rumors: “I’m just doing my job” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk