Jacoby Brissett to Bengals’ Logan Wilson: ‘I almost got you 55’

It was fourth-and-4 in the fourth quarter Monday and the Browns came to the line of scrimmage.

Jacoby Brissett had no intention of snapping the ball but he did the hard count a few times.

Once, Logan Wilson of the Bengals must have flinched and that gave Brissett a chance to bark at the linebacker.

“I almost got you 55,” the Browns’ QB said.

The play clock ran down to zero and both the quarterback and linebacker enjoyed a quick smile.

