Jacoby Brissett basically gets the franchise tag early

The Colts had an eventual decision to make with quarterback Jacoby Brissett. They made it now, although they’ll now have to make another one later.

PFT has confirmed that Brissett has agreed to terms on a two-year, $30 million deal. It’s not an extension, but a two-year contract that replaces the remainder of his rookie deal, which was due to pay $2 million this year.

With an extra $28 million over the next two years, the Colts have basically pre-exercised the franchise tag on Brissett, giving him the same two-year payout he would have gotten if the Colts had tagged him after the season. The Colts bought some time, building a bridge to making a long-term decision at quarterback, post-Andrew Luck.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Colts weren’t enamored with next year’s expected class of free-agent quarterbacks, so they opted to give Brissett the security that he didn’t have, along with dibs on earning another deal.

The Colts also benefit from the fact that, even though they’re basically giving Brissett a deal that equates to the money he would have earned this year plus next year’s franchise tag, they don’t have to actually apply the tag to make it happen, giving them the ability to do it in 2021 and 2022, before it would become ridiculously expensive in 2023.

And then there’s the Luck factor. If he comes back in 2020, the Colts won’t have so much cash tied up in Brissett that they can’t welcome Luck back and reabsorb his contract.