Jacoby Brissett attends XFL game, says he couldn’t take the in-game interviews

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett attended an XFL game over the weekend where he said he was just focused on doing his own job. He also said he couldn’t do his job the way XFL players have to do it.

Brissett said the XFL’s in-game interviews, which often feature players being asked questions on live TV within seconds of walking off the field, would be a no-go for him.

“I wouldn’t be able to do it,” Brissett said, via the Indianapolis Star. “A lot of curse words come out of my mouth … so I guess I’d get fined a lot. It’s not for me.”

The XFL gives its audience an enormous amount of access, with those in-game interviews, looks in the locker room at halftime, and audio of coaches calling plays. It can make for interesting viewing, but it’s something NFL players and coaches would hate.

