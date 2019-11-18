Jacoby Brissett “almost cried” at Quenton Nelson’s keg stand celebration

Quenton Nelson‘s touchdown run didn’t stand after a review, but it was too late to take back one of the best celebrations of the 2019 season.

Nelson moved from guard to fullback for a goalline carry in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars and officials initially ruled that he got into the end zone. That touched off a planned celebration that saw Nelson assume the position of doing a keg stand while being held up by his fellow offensive linemen.

It went viral during Sunday’s games and quarterback Jacoby Brissett was a big fan of what Nelson and company came up with for his big moment.

“Man, I almost cried because that celebration was pretty cool,” Brissett said, via the Indianapolis Star, “I hope that still can be nominated as one of the best celebrations because I don’t know how they picked him up.”

Center Ryan Kelly called it “a hell of a lot of fun” and the whole day was an enjoyable one as the Colts line paved the way for 264 rushing yards in a 33-13 win.