Jacobs Undergoes Surgery

Raiders rookie RB Josh Jacobs, who missed last week’s game with an injured shoulder, underwent a procedure that he claimed, “went great” and one he called the “fastest surgery ever.” The surgery was not related to his injured shoulder but instead reportedly necessary to clean up what the team called a “superficial skin infection.” It will also reportedly not impact his availability this weekend. After last week’s win to keep them alive, Oakland still has a chance to earn a playoff berth with a win and some help from other teams. If Jacobs can’t go, he’ll be replaced once again by veteran RB DeAndre Washington, who has totaled 224 yards and two touchdowns in the past three games with Jacobs battling his shoulder injury.

Practice Report

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Story continues

Eagles TE Zach Ertz missed another practice due to the rib injury he suffered in last week’s win. Ertz is evidently now dealing with a back injury as well and he will be a game-time decision against the Giants this weekend…Panthers WR D.J. Moore (concussion) did not practice. With nothing to play for, Moore is expected to sit out Carolina’s season finale, leaving WR Curtis Samuel to lead the way…Falcons WR Julio Jones (knee/shoulder) was limited in practice but is expected to suit up against the Buccaneers this weekend…Redskins rookie WR Terry McLaurin (concussion) missed another practice on Thursday. While the team has nothing to play for when they face the Cowboys, other than the spoiler role, McLaurin is nearing the 1,000-yard mark…Eagles WR Nelson Agholor (knee) missed another practice and seems to be headed for his fourth-straight missed game…Ravens TE Mark Andrews (ankle) missed practice Thursday. Baltimore already announced that many starters would sit out the team’s regular-season finale and while Andrews was not among those, he did tweak his ankle late in last week’s win. Expect him to sit out this week against the Steelers…Titans WR Corey Davis (concussion) was able to practice again Thursday and is set to play in this weekend’s must-win game…Saints WR Michael Thomas was limited at practice with a hand injury after also being limited on Wednesday. We should still expect to see Thomas in action this weekend as the Saints look to nail down a Round One bye…Jets WR Robby Anderson (calf) was limited at practice, though is still expected to play in the finale…Steelers RB James Conner (thigh) remained sidelined at Thursday’s practice and is expected to miss the team’s game this weekend. The Steelers must win the game against the Ravens to keep their playoff hopes alive and Conner can’t be counted on. Instead, we’ll likely see a committee of RBs Jaylen Samuels, Benny Snell and Kerrith Whyte…Vikings RBs Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) were each limited in practice. Minnesota is locked in as the sixth seed in the NFC, so we likely won’t see either back this weekend…Patriots WR Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder) was limited in practice but, as always, is expected to be on the field this week…Texans QB Deshaun Watson (back) was limited in practice and admitted he didn’t know if he would be playing this week as the team faces the Titans. The Texans will be locked into the fourth seed if Kansas City wins its early game on Sunday…Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin missed practice with his hamstring injury. It was always a longshot that Godwin would be able to return to the field this season…Texans WR Kenny Stills (knee) was limited…Packers RB Jamaal Williams missed practice with a shoulder injury and is expected to sit out this weekend’s regular-season finale…Chargers QB Philip Rivers (thumb) was upgraded to full practice participation and is set to start against the Chiefs, in what could be his final game with the Chargers. Rivers has struggled this season and will become a free agent following the season…Raiders WR Tyrell Williams (foot) missed practice after not even being listed on Wednesday’s injury report. That is obviously bad news for Williams’ chances of playing in Sunday’s must-win affair…Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (calf) was limited in practice and is expected to be back in the lineup after missing much of Week Sixteen’s game with the injury…Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette (neck) missed practice Thursday after being limited on Wednesday. This will be a situation to monitor entering the weekend, though Fournette suggests he will be ready to play.

Injury Update

The Steelers designated WR Ryan Switzer (back) to return from the injured reserve list. This move allows Switzer to return to practice and gives the team three weeks to move Switzer to the active roster. Switzer could be active as early as Week Seventeen as Pittsburgh plays for a chance at the playoffs…Saints HC Sean Payton reported that QB Drew Brees knee is “fine” after the signal-caller was reportedly dealing with inflammation. Brees is expected to be at full strength this weekend as the Saints play for a better playoff seed…Although Eagles RB Jordan Howard has yet to be cleared for contact, the team does expect the veteran to be back in action in Week Seventeen. HC Doug Pederson said he expects to ride the hot hand between Howard and rookie RB Miles Sanders, who has seen the bulk of the backfield work for the past several weeks…Ravens RB Mark Ingram (calf) said he was “pretty confident” that he would be ready to play in the team’s playoff opener. The Ravens have already earned a playoff bye, meaning after resting many starters in Week Seventeen, the team will get another week off. This should give Ingram nearly three full weeks to recover from the non-contact leg injury that forced him out of last week’s win against the Browns…After sitting out Week Sixteen with a hamstring injury, Titans RB Derrick Henry confirmed he would play this week against the Texans. Tennessee needs a win against division-rival Houston to lock up a wild card playoff spot…Browns WR Jarvis Landry admitted that he could require offseason hip surgery…Very similar to last week, Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (shoulder) has yet to throw at all this week. He is expected to resume throwing today as the team prepares for a must-win game against the Redskins.