Jacobs, Raiders agree to new one-year contract
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore why there’s more value in holding out than in holding in, given Josh Jacobs reportedly will receive more money in his new deal with the Raiders.
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore why there’s more value in holding out than in holding in, given Josh Jacobs reportedly will receive more money in his new deal with the Raiders.
Jacobs will return to the Raiders after he initially held out for a new contract.
Josh Jacobs just got a new deal, while Jonathan Taylor remains unhappy about his contract. While things continue to evolve, what should fantasy managers do?
The NFL-leading running back could end his holdout soon.
Which division is the toughest as we head into a new season?
The US Open starts today. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
Stay updated with Yahoo Sports as the 53-man deadline on Aug. 29 approaches.
C.J. Stroud will get his first NFL start in Week 1 at Baltimore.
It's 'Cram Week' on the pod as we get you ready for all your drafts this week and over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to put a bow on the preseason and determine which guys they've changed their mind on since the start of the month.
Viktor Hovland cruised to a five-shot win to take home the FedExCup on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta.
Viktor Hovland continued his scorching run through golf with a sterling victory at East Lake.
France medaled in the past two World Cups, and is a favorite to do so again at the Paris Olympics next summer.
Will Grier played the whole game under center for the Cowboys.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Raiders at Cowboys game.
Ty Gibbs got turned into Ryan Blaney and Blaney slammed head-on into the outside wall.
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
Busch hasn't raced since suffering a concussion at Pocono in July of 2022.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
Holloway took down "The Korean Zombie" in the third round.
This comes soon after all the Spanish players announced their refusal to play unless Rubiales resigned.