Jacobone: Milan will have scouts present for Poland vs. Netherlands – potential targets

Poland will take on the Netherlands in the Euros this afternoon and according to a report, AC Milan will have scouts present to watch the game. There are quite a few targets, albeit some more obvious than others.

Geoffrey Moncada and his scouting department have been working hard in the last few months and with the Euros ongoing, it’s the perfect opportunity to watch some of their targets. According to Alessandro Jacobone, scouts will be present at Poland-Netherlands today.

In addition to Tijjani Reijnders – who was a key player for Milan this season – and Joshua Zirkzee, the scouts could keep an eye on the likes of Jakub Kiwior (Arsenal) and Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord). Both have been linked with the club in the past and remain on the radar.

Tuttosport added this morning that Milan could battle it out with Juventus for Kiwior, who can play both as a centre-back and left-back. As for Geertruida, the Rossoneri are one of many clubs keeping an eye on his development as a right-back should arrive this summer.

The game is scheduled for 15:00 and Reijnders should play from the first minute, having become a key player for Ronald Koeman’s side as well.