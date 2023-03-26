Jacobian Guillory opens up about Jamar Cain’s exit

Jamar Cain took a job on Sean Peyton’s staff with the Denver Broncos, leaving LSU looking for a defensive line coach.

Cain only spent a year at LSU, but he did a lot of good work in that time, both developing and recruiting. It’s a big loss, and Brian Kelly will have to make a good hire to find an adequate replacement.

One of the toughest aspects of this sport is seeing how coaching departures affect the players. Jacobian Guillory talked about Cain’s exit, offering a bittersweet tone.

LSU D-tackle Jacobian Guillory got emotion Saturday after finding out his coach Jamar Cain is heading to the NFL.

“I have nothing but love for coach Cain,” Guillory said. “To see him go, it does hurt. I cried after practice.”

Guillory went on to speak about how this was Cain’s goal — getting an NFL job. Guillory said he’s happy to see Cain getting this opportunity and wishes him the best.

Guillory praised the work Cain did with himself and fellow defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo.

Guillory originally committed to Ed Orgeron at LSU. When he took his official visit in June of 2019, Dennis Johnson was the defensive line coach. Including Johnson, Guillory has seen LSU go through four defensive line coaches in that span and will soon see a fifth.

Guillory is part of a defensive tackle group that could be one of the nation’s best in 2023. Whoever takes over that room, whether it’s Gerald Chatman or an out-of-house option, plenty of talent will be waiting.

