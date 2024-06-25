Jacob Wright: 2023/24 season review

It’s fair to say that whatever else he goes on to achieve in his fledgling career, teenager Jacob Wright will always have special cause to remember the 2023/24 campaign.

An exciting young holding midfielder schooled in the best City traditions of being both a rock solid defensive shield as well as a superb creative threat too, Wright has gone from strength to strength since first joining City’s Academy at the age of eight.

Having been an integral part of City’s Under-18s side that won both the Premier League Under-18 North and national titles in 2022/23, Wright was then promoted into our Elite Development Squad at the outset of the 2023/24 campaign.

And though the season itself proved a tough one for Brian Barry-Murphy’s young, inexperienced group, Wright only furthered cemented his own development with a series of impressive individual performances.

Comfortable in possession, armed with a fine technique and eye for a pass as well also a potent threat in front of goal, Wright once more illustrated how he possesses all the ingredients required of a top class modern day midfielder.

Proof of his burgeoning promise and emerging talent was only magnified in the first week of January.

Having been named on the bench for City’s FA Cup third round clash at home to Huddersfield Town, Wright was summoned on by manager Pep Guardiola with 15 minutes remaining to make his senior first debut.

PEP TALK: The boss passes on words of advice to Jacob Wright ahead of his senior City bow.

It was a profound and proud moment for the 18-year-old – and meant all the more for coming at the Etihad.

Jacob then followed that memorable moment up by also being afforded his senior Champions League bow for City, coming on from the bench towards the end of our 3-1 last-16 second leg home victory against FC Copenhagen – another incredible experience to savour.

The intelligence, composure and grace under pressure that marks him out on the pitch is mirrored off it too.

Despite his tender years, Wright speaks with a maturity and wider perspective way beyond his years.

Frustratingly, injury was to bring a premature end to Wright’s personal campaign and also meant that he was denied the opportunity to figure in May’s FA Youth Cup final.

However, it’s fair to say that Wright more than played his part in helping pilot the City youngsters through to the showpiece occasion at the Etihad and which saw us lift the trophy with a 4-0 win over Leeds.

For Wright it was whose 94th minute penalty at the start of extra time helped inspire Wilkinson’s young charges to a memorable 2-0 fourth round win away at holders West Ham early in the New Year.

SENIOR BOW: Jacob Wright receives a handshake from Mateo Kovacic as he comes on for his City first team debut.

Jacob arguably then went one better in our quarter-final tie against an impressive Tottenham Hotspur at the Joie Stadium in late February.

With the tie poised on a knife-edge at 1-1 and seemingly headed for extra time, Wright again demonstrated his quality and appetite for delivering when it matters most by despatching a stunning 90th minute 20 yard free-kick to fire City into the semi-final.

It was further evidence - if any were needed - of the enormous strides once more made by another of the Club's talented Academy graduates.

In his own words

Making my first team debut was such a special, proud moment and it all happened so fast that I didn’t really have time to take it all in.

The roar when you come on is unbelievable and to have everyone cheering for you really gives you a big boost and makes you smile.

It was only afterwards that I was able to really think about it all and it was such a good feeling to step onto the pitch.

MIDDLE MARCH: Jacob Wright seizes up the options.

It was a very surreal feeling and still makes me smile. It was such a proud moment for me and family.

Pep on Wright

Jacob has been training with us, and has been progressing really well.

That is what the Academy is for... to provide players to play minutes when we need them.

These young players have dreams and they have desires, and they have to get their rewards. Everything they get, they have earned and won, and I'm really pleased for him and the others.

I hope the Academy continues doing great things for many, many years.