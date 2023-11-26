Jacob Trouba on playing back-to-back games, MSG crowd, team playing strong third period in win vs Boston

In this Rangers postgame news conference, captain Jacob Trouba admitted to "not feeling great", having to play back-to-back matinee games but the Rangers overcame the fatigue to win their fourth game in a row, 7-4 over the Bruins. Trouba credited the home crowd with energizing the team even after they coughed up an early two-goal lead. "The guys rallied and the crowd was a big factor today." They didn't sit back in the third period but instead, "kept making plays, kept skating and I think that was a big factor in why we played a good third period."