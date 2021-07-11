Jacob Stallings' solo homer
Jacob Stallings launches a solo home run to left field, his seventh of the season, to cut the Pirates' deficit to 3-2 in the 6th inning
The reason Sha’Carri Richardson won’t run the 100 meters in Tokyo is only partially about marijuana. Richardson’s 30-day suspension, which she accepted after failing a drug test at U.S. Team Trials, doesn’t actually prevent her from participating in the Olympics. Instead, it disqualified her Trials performance, and Team USA’s selection standards say its three 100m […]
In a recent report, both Bryson DeChambeau and former caddie Tim Tucker denied that a falling out led to their split.
Bryson DeChambeau finally addressed his split with longtime caddie Tim Tucker in an exclusive interview with Golf.com.
Lionel Messi was 0-for-9 at major tournaments, often by no fault of his own. At the 10th attempt, Argentina finally toppled Brazil and won the 2021 Copa America.
NBA star Ben Simmons just scored a brand-new farmhouse in Hidden Hills for $17.5 million.
Withdrawals from the oldest championship in golf continue to pile up.
"A ball and two strikes to Ohtani ... Oh, got it! GOT IT! GOT IT!"
Steve Kerr likely doesn't run a lot of wind sprints during Warriors practice, but he had to turn on the jets with his Team USA colleagues in Las Vegas on Friday.
Greg Clark, a four-year member of the San Francisco 49ers and Stanford alum, died at 49.
Barkevious Mingo was reportedly released on $25,000 bond.
Trae Young's dad shared a great photo Saturday of his son meeting Brad Stevens and Danny Ainge in July of 2013.
The Suns had the Bucks scrambling on defense, whipping the ball around the court until they found an open Deandre Ayton for the basket.
In less than 24 hours Darren Clarke managed to lift the Claret Jug on the 18th green at Royal St George’s, then lose it in a nearby back garden and then return with it the next morning to produce a euphoric winner’s press conference that changed tradition forever. Yet it was what he did with it at the end of this swirling fantasy that remains uppermost in his recollection. Darren Clarke, Open champion, returned home to Portrush and presented it to his two sons. “This is for you,” the tearful fat
While the Wizards search for a new head coach, Bradley Beal is getting experience playing for one of the greatest of all time.
Mike Modano's second shot from 200 yards out went in the hole, giving him 10 points and vaulting him into a tie for the lead.
The College Football News Big Ten preseason predictions for every game, predicted order of finish, and lookahead to the 2021 season.
Fitzpatrick rolled in six birdies and dropped two strokes in his round of four-under-par 67 to climb up to 14-under. The six-times European Tour winner was joined by overnight co-leader Detry, who is hoping to break his title duck on the tour after a composed 68. Rahm, fine-tuning his preparations in North Berwick for next week's British Open, was part of the leading group until the 16th hole where he three-putted from 16 feet to give up a stroke.
Acuña has 24 home runs, 52 RBI and 17 steals with a .990 OPS in 82 games for the Braves
Check out photos and video highlights from UFC 264 ceremonial weigh-ins.
On BNNY, Jim Duquette talks about a potential Mets trade involving the Cubs, and what it might take to not only get slugger Kris Bryant, but also star reliever, Craig Kimbrel.