Jacob Skov Oleson makes history, becomes first Dane to win Amateur Championship

Jacob Skov Olesen made history Saturday.

The former Arkansas and TCU golfer became the first Dane to win the Amateur Championship, taking down Dominic Clemons 4 and 3 in the 36-hole finale at Ballyliffin in Ireland.

Oleson’s victory earned him a spot in next month’s Open Championship at Royal Troon as well as spots in next year’s Masters and U.S. Open at Oakmont, given he remains an amateur.

“It’s an honor, and I’m really proud to be the first Danish winner,” Oleson said. “I haven’t really gotten to think about that, but I guess that’s something I’ll have forever, which is super cool. Hope it can inspire someone else from Denmark to win next year or maybe some other years in the future.”

Oleson, 25, took advantage early and was 2 up after the morning 18 holes. Then, he was 6 up at points during the afternoon session before eventually winning 4 and 3.

Clemons, who won the Scottish Open Amateur stroke play title he won at Muirfield earlier this month, was 5 down with 5 to play but was able to win one hole to close the gap, however, Oleson’s advantage was too much.

“I will say on 15, the last putt there, I was thinking, two putts from 15 feet and you get to play The Open, the Masters and the U.S. Open,” Oleson said. “That was probably the first time I really allowed myself to think about it. It’s what you dream of since you were a kid, to get to play those and play those courses and play against those fields. It’s really cool.”

The 2025 Amateur Championship will be played at Royal St George’s and Royal Cinque Ports from June 16-21.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek