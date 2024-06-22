Jacob Skov Olesen becomes first Dane to win British Amateur

Denmark finally has its own British Amateur champion.

Jacob Skov Olesen added his name to the prestigious list of winners with a convincing 4-and-3 victory over England’s Dominic Clemons on Saturday afternoon at Ballyliffin in Ireland.

"I haven't really gotten to think about that," said Olesen, who bears no relation to one of Denmark’s top professional players, Jacob Thorbjorn Olesen. "But I guess that's something I'll have forever, which is super cool. Hope it can inspire someone else from Denmark to win next year or maybe some other years in the future. But yeah, it's an honor, and I'm really proud to be the first Danish winner."

Olesen took a 2-up lead at the break thanks to some steady play that featured 16 pars. “I had a Coke and a burger,” Olesen said, “… and then I just told myself, you need to step on the gas and not really let him in.” He then birdied five of his first 10 holes of the afternoon, building a pair of 6-up leads, after five holes and with 10 holes to play.

The lefty showed off his stellar short game down the stretch, nearly holing an eagle pitch at the par-4 third, chipping in for birdie at the par-3 fifth and adding another birdie on a holed bunker shot at the par-4 10th hole.

With his victory, Olesen punches his ticket to next month’s Open Championship at Royal Troon, plus next April’s Masters Tournament and next summer’s U.S. Open at Oakmont.

"I've thought about it all day, all night," Olesen said. "... I will say on 15, the last putt there, I was thinking, two putts from 15 feet and you get to play The Open and the Masters and the U.S. Open if I choose to stay amateur for so long. That was probably the first time I really allowed myself to think about it."

Olesen, the former Arkansas standout who wrapped up his five-year college career this past May, is expected to remain amateur through at least the Masters, which means, at least for now, his pro plans are on hold.

“That’s a pretty damn good problem to have,” Olesen added.