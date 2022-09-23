Jacob Phillips on playing in relief of Anthony Walker Jr.: ‘I like when I feel the pressure’

Wins against divisional rivals go a long way for NFL teams with the hopes of making the playoffs, and the Cleveland Browns will surely be helped by their victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. Their resounding victory felt like a change of the guard in the AFC North but was made bittersweet by the loss of linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. midway through the matchup.

Walker was hit hard in an effort to make a tackle and had to be carted off the field, leaving third-year linebacker Jacob Phillips to fill his role. Phillips spoke to reporters after the game about getting his first real action of the season and expressed gratitude for his ability to make an impact.

“I like when I feel the pressure,” Phillips said. “I feel like that is when I thrive the most when I am out there and I am able to adjust and get a feel of the game. Obviously, I am blessed to walk out of this game healthy and for the plays that I was able to make.”

Asked if he felt prepared to substitute in when Walker went down, Phillips gave an emphatic response that may be a sign of more involvement in the defense in the coming weeks.

“Definitely,” he told reporters. “Even going into this game, my role increased, and I was excited for that. Whatever increase the team has me do I am thankful for.”

Phillips may be needed more as the season wears on, as Walker’s timetable for recovery is, to this point, unclear. With more reps likely in his future, he will need to try to duplicate his performance against Pittsburgh to keep the Browns’ defense running smoothly.

If he can do that, Phillips may find himself in a more permanent role moving forward as Cleveland looks to establish themselves as the AFC North’s top dogs.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire