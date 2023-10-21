Jacob Murphy stars as Newcastle United run riot against Crystal Palace

Jacob Murphy was handed his first start of the season and took just four minutes to score - Getty Images/Stu Forster

If this was Sandro Tonali’s last game for Newcastle United this season his teammates made sure he signed off in spectacular style with a commanding and hugely impressive victory over Crystal Palace.

Tonali, who is waiting to learn how long he will be banned for admitting multiple breaches of betting rules during his time at AC Milan, was given a standing ovation when he emerged from the bench to warm up for the first time.

The Italy international had been worried all week about what sort of reception he would receive given the huge blow his absence will inflict on manager Eddie Howe and how early it has come into his Newcastle career.

Tonali’s gambling problem will deprive Newcastle of the second most expensive player in the club’s history for months, but rather than condemn the 23-year-old, Newcastle’s fans threw a collective arm around him.

His name was regularly sung, even when he was sat on the bench and all four sides of the ground stood to roar him on to the pitch as a second-half substitute. The Geordies have recognised a troubled soul, rather than a villain and offered love rather than criticism. Tonali looked close to tears at one point.

Sandro Tonali was met with a huge roar from the crowd as he came on in the closing stages of the game - Reuters/Lee Smith

So too did some Crystal Palace players as they endured a torrid afternoon, outclassed in every single department.

Crystal Palace captain, Joel Ward, decided to swap ends before kick off to prevent Newcastle – as they prefer - attacking downhill, towards the Gallowgate End, in the second half.

It was presumably designed as a subtle mind game and to deny the home side momentum after half time, but all it led to was a first over battering.

Palace had one chance, a header wide by Jean Philippe-Anderson, that bounced off target from a corner as Newcastle poured forward.

They took the lead in fortuitous circumstances, a lovely cushioned, first time ball from Kieran Trippier, finding Jacob Murphy unmarked inside the area. It was a piece of sublime skill from the right back, to take all the pace out of the ball and get it to his winger.

From there, though, it was good old fashioned luck, as Murphy, tried to hook the ball back across his head to the far post. It was an attempted cross, but instead of finding a teammate, it dropped perfectly over the leap of goalkeeper Sam Johnston and dropped neatly into the far corner.

It was an inspired decision by Eddie Howe to start Murphy (left) over an in-form Miguel Almiron - Reuters/Lee Smith

The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but a Var check showed Trippier had timed his run perfectly – played on by England teammate Marc Guehi – before taking on his volleyed pass with the side of his foot.

Palace never looked like shaking off the early blow. Anthony Gordon hit the crossbar from another Murphy cross from inside the six yard box. Callum Wilson missed a far post header.

Murphy used to look like a Championship player before Howe got hold of him and he had a ferocious, swerving shot well saved by Johnstone before delivering a sumptuous, delicate, inch perfect cross for Gordon to score Newcastle’s second at the far post.

It was one way traffic and Palace were feeling the strain of the constant pressure, Guehi gifting Sean Longstaff a third before the break when he slipped trying to cut out Trippier’s long ball.

The game lost its fizz after half time as Newcastle conserved energy ahead of their Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund next week, but they still scored a fourth, Murphy slicing the Palace defence apart with a through ball for Wilson to finish off.

