Jacob Melton feels Oregon State’s series-clinching victory over rival Oregon is a ‘good spark for us’

Reuters

The state-owned lender, which fell under Western sanctions imposed over Russia's actions in Ukraine, has been developing its non-financial businesses, including technology and cloud services, in an attempt to combat the industry-wide trend of shrinking margins. Despite public assurances that sanctions were having a limited effect on its operations, the bank started reporting issues in the functionality of smart home devices, such as lamps and sockets, in mid-April. SberDevices on Thursday blamed the problems on the cloud infrastructure provided by a partner, which it later named as Tuya, a Chinese Internet of Things cloud platform.