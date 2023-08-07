DE Jacob Martin ‘super excited’ to be back with the Texans

HOUSTON — Any person who lives or has visited Houston, Texas, within the last three months knows it is hot.

Very hot. Some would describe it as scorching.

The news stations around the city have repeatedly warned about doing any physical activities outside if you can help it, and if you do, please proceed with caution to not over-exert yourself and have a heat stroke.

Houston Texans defensive end Jacob Martin must not watch the news, as he has constantly pushed himself to the brink of exhaustion in this Texas heat at training camp to prove to head coach DeMeco Ryans and defensive coordinator Matt Burke that general manager Nick Caserio made the right decision by bringing him back to the team for a second run.

During the offseason, Martin signed a one-year deal with the team after he became a free agent when the Denver Broncos released him in May. His first stint with the Texans came in 2019 when he was part of a trade package between Houston and Seattle Seahawks for former edge-rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

In Martin’s 45 games (15 starts) played with the Texans, he recorded 10.5 sacks. He became an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season and signed a three-year deal with the New York Jets that lasted less than four months before he was traded to the Denver Broncos.

The atmosphere was very opaque around NRG Stadium back in 2020, with fan favorite and All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins being traded to the Arizona Cardinals by former head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien. It didn’t get any better heading into the next season, with all of the attention in camp and throughout the season revolving around a once-franchise player with an off-field scandal.

“It has truly been an amazing experience to be back,” said Martin after practice. “To see that the culture has grown since I was here previously. They are bringing good people on. Just in the building, with great energy there is a huge change of energy in the building. I am super excited and truly appreciative of the opportunity to be brought back.”

“I have played a lot of football over the years,” said Texans DL Jacob Martin when asked about his uncanny ability to get off the line on the snap. “I feel when the ball is going to be snapped.” #Texans #Sarge @TheTexansWire pic.twitter.com/MYflmnA71E — #SARGE (@BigSargeSportz) August 7, 2023

With rookie edge rusher Will Anderson, whom the Texans traded up to get with the third overall pick in this year’s draft, being added to a competitive defensive end group that consists of Jerry Hughes and Jonathan Greenard, Martin knows that every rep he receives will be valuable.

“We are out here competing every day,” Martin said about his position group. “The goal is not to have any drop-off, no matter what group is in there.”

The six-year veteran has shown over the years a skill set that has impressed coaches, including Ryans and Burke, during training camp, which is his uncanny ability to get off the line of scrimmage quickly as soon as the ball is snapped and cause havoc for the offensive lineman.

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud is one who has noticed every time Martin is on the opposite side of the ball. His constant ability to pressure the pocket with his speed rush makes Stroud account for him coming off the edge. On consecutive plays during one team drill Stroud had to maneuver to avoid being sacked by Martin.

“I have played a lot of football over the years,” said Martin about his approach. “I guess I just have a feeling; I feel when the ball is going to be snapped. It is almost like a tension in the air, and I have gotten pretty good at predicting that.”

Martin will have a chance during the preseason to show that he deserves to be a part of the defensive rotation when the regular season starts. That journey begins Thursday when the Texans play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire