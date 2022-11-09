Jacob Martin returns to Colorado to play for hometown Broncos

Before playing college football at Temple in Pennsylvania, outside linebacker Jacob Martin was born and raised in Aurora, Colorado.

Martin, 26, played high school football at Cherokee Trail. He grew up watching a Jake Plummer-led offense and then later in life, a Von Miller-led defense.

”Jake the Snake,’ I loved watching him,” Martin said Monday. “Von, obviously, and just how he was a staple in the community. You could see Von anywhere. I often saw him, if it wasn’t at Landow Sports Performance, it was at the Cheesecake Factory. It’s super [great] to be back.”

Martin started his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks before later joining the Houston Texans. He spent the first half of the 2022 season with the New York Jets before a mid-season trade sent him to Denver, where he’ll now play for his hometown Broncos.

“It [is] a tremendous opportunity,” Martin said. “I was excited to be back home. I had the chance to hang out with some of my old high school buddies over the bye and just talking to them about how we always talked about or dreamed about playing here in Denver. Now that it’s here, it’s super surreal, [I’m] super excited and I couldn’t be happier.”

Martin has played primarily as a rotational pass rusher, with one year of starting experience on his resume. In 69 career games (15 starts), Martin has totaled 72 tackles, 28 quarterback hits, 15 sacks and seven forced fumbles.

Martin will rotate in with Randy Gregory, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper at outside linebacker, and he will likely play a key role on special teams in the second half of the season.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

List

5 reasons why trading Bradley Chubb made sense for the Broncos

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire