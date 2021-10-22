Jacob Markstrom with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Detroit Red Wings

Associated Press

A pair of activist lawyers pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges they torched an empty New York City police vehicle last year amid the unrest over the police killing of George Floyd. Urooj Rahman, 32, and Colinford Mattis, 34, could get up to 10 years in prison at sentencing next year on a charge of possessing or making a destructive device. Messages were left Wednesday with lawyers for Mattis and Rahman.