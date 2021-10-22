Jacob Markstrom with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Detroit Red Wings
Jacob Markstrom (Calgary Flames) with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Detroit Red Wings, 10/21/2021
The Michigan Wolverines have a handful of players that could affect the second-half outlook on their own.
Newly signed Celtics guard Brodric Thomas is going to wear a number no NBA player has ever used before.
Zion Williamson's health has been central to the friction between him and the Pelicans.
We haven’t heard much from Jon Gruden since he abruptly resigned as Raiders head coach 10 days ago. HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel has heard a little more. Andrea Kremer, who recently profiled Raiders owner Mark Davis for the show, explains on the latest episode of the Real Sports Podcast that a producer recently cold-called [more]
The winner in one of the most viral videos of 2020 makes her Bellator debut Saturday.
Even if Evander Kane never rejoins the Sharks this season, they just might be stuck with him.
The ‘Bronze Bomber’ was knocked down three times by Fury in their heavyweight title fight
Aaron Rodgers, no stranger to heckling at different cities around the NFL, shouted out Eagles fans this week in a hilarious way. By Adam Hermann
GM Marc Bergevin all but confirmed the worst for Canadiens captain Shea Weber.
There was bound to be a bit of controversy with the NBA's 75th anniversary team, and some notable names were left off the list.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson could reportedly be sent to the Miami Dolphins at the trade deadline. Here are four other teams that could be impacted.
There seem to be two names we hear most associated with LSU in the job search.
Steph Curry understands the gravity of his closing in on the NBA's all-time made 3-pointer record.
Former UFC champion Woodley was outpointed by YouTuber Paul in August
Goorjian's comments come after Aussie basketball icon Andrew Bogut weighed in on the "ugly" stand-off between Simmons and the 76ers. "It's not good for either party, in my opinion. Ben's side of things, training with your phone in your pocket, not ...
You have to see this reaction from Bears-Packers ref Brad Rogers to believe it.
Julian Edelman is not taking the news well.