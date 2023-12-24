Jacob Markstrom with a Goalie Save vs. Los Angeles Kings
Jacob Markstrom (Calgary Flames) with a Goalie Save vs. Los Angeles Kings, 12/23/2023
Jacob Markstrom (Calgary Flames) with a Goalie Save vs. Los Angeles Kings, 12/23/2023
The Bills found themselves in a much closer game than expected.
Pittman was knocked out on the field last week on a hit that got Steelers cornerback Damontae Kazee suspended for the rest of the season.
Lawrence will reportedly travel to Tampa.
Three of this year's top MVP candidates will be on the same field on Christmas night in Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and Lamar Jackson. Will a frontrunner emerge?
Behind Matthew Stafford's unique arm talent, Sean McVay's willingness to evolve and some good drafting on Days 2 and 3, the Super Bowl champions of two years ago are on their way to proving last season was just a blip.
Deflated footballs are a sensitive subject in New England.
C.J. Stroud hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 14.
Three coaches have already been let go, along with two general managers. Keep up with all the changes across the NFL right here.
Yahoo Sports breaks down the development of each Ignite player projected in the first round with further analysis on the other four players eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft.
Rams vs. Saints in Week 16 should have huge implications for the playoff race in the NFC.
The fantasy football semifinals in many leagues kick off on Thursday night with the Saints-Rams matchup. Antonio Losada breaks the game down from every angle.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
One of the greatest pitchers in Japanese history is heading to MLB in another huge offseason victory for the Dodgers.
“It’s a combination of everything.”
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
You read that right: the NFL is voluntarily eliminating commercials from Saturday night's Peacock-exclusive game between the Bills and Chargers.
Jason Fitz is joined by NFL Draft expert Connor Rogers as the duo do an early deep dive into the 2024 NFL Draft. Fitz and Connor spend some time discussing Connor's New York Jets and who's to blame for their utter failure of a season (Joe Douglas?) before diving into this year's loaded draft class. Fitz and Connor discuss the two uber-talent wide receivers, Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye (and how the top three picks will shake out) and more before finishing off with a few of their favorite prospects to watch for in the first round. Later, Fitz is joined as always by the great Michael Lombardi to get a former GM's perspective on the latest stories around the NFL. Fitz and Michael go back and forth on the Buffalo Bills and whether they could still win the AFC East, the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins facing off this weekend in a battle of good-not-great and why Brock Purdy deserves the MVP award.
The Colts running back has missed three games due to the surgery on his thumb
Chase suffered the injury during Saturday's win over the Vikings.
The Ravens are being a little bit ignored with all the 49ers hype.