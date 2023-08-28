Jacob Hester congratulates Mekhi Wingo on earning No. 18 jersey

LSU announced its special jersey assignments for the 2023 season, and defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo will wear the No. 18 jersey this fall. He’ll take over from BJ Ojulari, an edge rusher and second-round pick who wore it in 2022.

With Wingo being the next player to carry on the legacy, a former No. 18 took to social media to congratulate him in star fullback Jacob Hester. A player at LSU from 2004-07, Hester received the jersey in his senior season as he led the Tigers to a national championship.

Wingo will hope to become the latest No. 18 bearer to lead LSU to the promised land.

Let’s geauxxxx @WingoMekhi! Welcome to the club brother. Something feels right about the 1️⃣8️⃣ being in the trenches this year. #GeauxTigers https://t.co/63NChLO8Pi — Jacob Hester (@JacobHester18) August 26, 2023

A transfer from Missouri, Wingo was elevated to the starting lineup after Maason Smith suffered a season-ending injury in the first game. He ultimately picked up All-SEC honors as he had a fantastic campaign, and he should lead one of the best interior defensive lines in the league.

