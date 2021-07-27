Jacob Harris studying Darren Waller, Jimmy Graham as he transitions from WR to TE

Jacob Harris has a lot of fans in Los Angeles excited thanks to his combination of size, speed and leaping ability. The rookie is a rare athlete, testing as one of the best in the entire 2021 draft class.

But he’s still raw and is transitioning to a new position after playing wide receiver at UCF. Harris is expected to play tight end in the NFL, which always comes with a steep learning curve in Year 1 – even for those who have played the position before.

Harris has prepared for the switch by watching a pair of dynamic receiving tight ends, studying the games of Darren Waller and Jimmy Graham.

“Growing up, I watched a lot of Mike Evans. I’ve said that a lot, just because of his body type and style of play,” he said on Sunday. “But the more I heard the possibility of tight end, I started watching guys like Darren Waller and Jimmy Graham – just guys who are big receiving tight ends who also have a big presence in the blocking game as well.”

There are many differences between playing wide receiver and tight end. At tight end, you have to block some of the most athletic edge rushers in the league, while also needing to run crisp routes and make difficult catches in traffic.

Before the snap, tight ends have to read the defensive front, too, and understand their blocking assignments so a rusher isn’t left unblocked to the quarterback. Harris shared some of the differences he’s noticed thus far, mentioning the need to read the defense up front.

“Reading the lines, because at receiver, you’re only reading coverages, safeties, how the corners and DBs are playing you,” Harris said. “But then at tight end, it brings in a whole different aspect of, now you’ve got read the front – is it a five-technique, six-technique? Different D-line fronts. You’re reading how the linebackers are playing, if it’s 3-man, 4-man. Are they zone-in? Are they man-in? So there’s a lot more that comes into play, but like I said, it’s great because it’s more knowledge to the game and more knowledge that I can expand my mind.”

He seems up to the task and if he does make a successful transition to tight end, he could become a big-play threat and red zone weapon for the Rams in the next two years.