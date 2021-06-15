Jacob Harris: Playing inline tight end is ‘a whole different world’

Rams rookie Jacob Harris generated a lot of hype during OTAs and minicamp thanks to his big frame and blazing speed. The Rams shared several videos of their fourth-round rookie making impressive grabs, using his massive catch radius to haul in passes in the end zone.

But Harris played wide receiver in college and at 215 pounds, he’s on the lighter side as he transitions to tight end. The learning curve at tight end is steep for just about every college prospect entering the NFL, and especially so for Harris.

He’s developing quickly and has picked things up in a flash, but Harris admitted playing inline tight end is a different animal than lining up outside as a receiver.

“It’s going good. I’m learning a lot. A lot of football – more football than I could’ve imagined I could learn,” Harris said. “So it’s pretty cool being in that room, getting comfortable in a three-point stance and whatnot. Being comfortable next to the O-line in that world. It’s a whole different world in there, but I’m taking it day by day and I’m learning a lot and I feel like I’m picking it up pretty quickly.”

Sean McVay has been very impressed with Harris so far. Harris has earned first-team reps at tight end already during Tyler Higbee’s absence, with McVay calling the rookie “a great addition to that room.”

Of course, Harris hasn’t even put pads on and practice has been without contact so far, but that will change when training camp starts up in late July. That will be when McVay and the coaches really get to see whether Harris will contribute as a rookie tight end or if he still has a long way to go.

“We all understand it’s about when you put the pads on and how that truly translates, but I think it’s because he’s earned it and I’ve been very pleased with him,” McVay said. “He’s smart, he’s conscientious and he’s done a great job improving throughout.”