The Colts only have one quarterback under contract for the 2021 season and that means 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason can spend some time picturing himself as the team’s starter.

Eason did not see any regular season action during his rookie season and the altered offseason schedule meant that he didn’t play in the preseason either. Despite that lack of playing time, Eason said that he believes starting for the team is “realistic as soon as possible.”

“I got a lot of work ahead of me, a lot of areas to improve and grow, but if the opportunity presents itself, I’m going to put my best foot forward and give you the best shot I can,” Eason said, via Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star.

It’s unlikely that the Colts are going to go into next season with Eason as their starting quarterback and there’s been a lot of discussion about the various ways they could address the position in the wake of Philip Rivers’ retirement. Eason said he’s focused on himself rather than those discussions in order to be “as prepared as possible for whatever the situation might be.”

Jacob Eason thinks starting for Colts “realistic as soon as possible” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk