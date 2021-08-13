Owner Jim Irsay said Thrusday the Colts likely start one of the quarterbacks already with the team in the event Carson Wentz isn’t ready to return from foot surgery in time for the Sept. 12 season opener.

That means Jacob Eason or Sam Ehlinger has an opportunity, and the two will have an equal opportunity.

Colts coach Frank Reich said Friday that Eason will start Sunday’s preseason opener against the Panthers and play about “a quarter and a half.” Ehlinger is expected to do the same the following week against Minnesota, Reich adds.

The Colts made Eason a fourth-round choice in 2020 and Ehlinger a sixth-round selection in 2021. Neither has played a down in the preseason or in the regular season.

“We think we have a good team, so if one of those guys is our starting quarterback Week 1, they don’t have to be a superstar,” Reich said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com. “I want to see them trust the run game, make plays in play-action, then in third down and red zone where you’ve got to be right, be right”

Jacob Eason will start Sunday and play most of the first half originally appeared on Pro Football Talk