Jacob Eason highlights: Huskies' starting quarterback excites at UW spring game

Washington head coach Chris Petersen named junior transfer Jacob Eason the Huskies' starting quarterback for the 2019 season Friday. Eason, who redshirted the 2018 season due to NCAA transfer rules, played in 13 games as a freshman at the University of Georgia before transferring to Washington. During the 2016 season in Athens, Eason completed 204 of his 370 pass attempts for 2,430 yards, the fourth most by a freshman in Georgia history. Tune in to see Eason in Washington's first game of the season against Eastern Washington on August 31st at 12 p.m. PT / 1 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

