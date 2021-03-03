Jacob Eason getting work in with Michael Pittman, Dezmon Patmon

The Indianapolis Colts don’t come back together as a team until the end of April, but that isn’t keeping Jacob Eason from getting his work in with his fellow young wide receivers.

Eason was seen in a video on Michael Pittman Jr.’s Instagram story, getting a workout in with Pittman Jr. and 2020 sixth-round pick Dezmon Patmon in California.

Jacob Eason getting in some field work with Dezmon Patmon and Michael Pittman. The trio is out in California for some offseason training (video from Pittman’s IG). pic.twitter.com/QVRjyamGW2 — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) March 3, 2021

With Carson Wentz expected to be the new quarterback for the Colts—the deal isn’t official until the new league year starts—it is likely that Eason will be battling for the backup role with a veteran or another young quarterback.

General manager Chris Ballard has said they still need to see more from Eason before knowing what they have in the former fourth-round pick.

Pittman Jr. is expected to take over as the offense’s WR1 in 2021, barring a massive addition to the room. Patmon was on the roster for the entire season but was a healthy scratch most weeks.

It’s good to see the young Colts getting together for offseason work before the team is scheduled to get back on the field in April.

Related