Jacob Eason discusses first career start, UW victory over EWU

Pac-12 Networks' Lewis Johnson talks to University of Washington quarterback Jacob Eason after his historic performance in the season opener. Eason shined in his first career UW start with 349 yards and four touchdowns – the 349 yards is a school record for pass yards in a first career start. The Huskies improve to 3-0 all-time against EWU. "Today guys played hard and everyone did their job." Next up for UW is a matchup at home against Cal on Sept. 7.

Scroll to continue with content Ad