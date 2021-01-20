Jacob Eason currently the only QB under contract for the Colts

Though many likely thought he would return for another season, Philip Rivers informed the Indianapolis Colts of his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.

Now, the Colts have to find a way to replace him, and that may be a little harder to do than initially imagined. This is especially true seeing as 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason is the only quarterback under contract currently on the roster.

With Rivers riding off into the sunset to coach high school football in Alabama and Jacoby Brissett scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year arrives in March, the rookie is the only option for the Colts as it stands.

That said, it shouldn’t be expected to stay this way. The Colts have their options this offseason whether it be via trade, the 2021 NFL draft or free agency if a player like Dak Prescott becomes available.

As much as it pains to say, the Colts could even look to bring back Brissett on a short deal to bridge the gap until they find a better option. That’s a realistic option.

The bright side of this is that the Colts found out early in the offseason so they have more time to prepare and make moves if they need to.

But with Eason currently as the only quarterback on the roster under contract, the Colts face an offseason that should include some big moves at the game’s most important position.

