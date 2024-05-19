Jacob Derbin’s dad throws out ‘perfect first pitch’ at Guardians game

**Related Video Above: Untold stories of Officer Jacob Derbin, killed in line of duty

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians ended their game Sunday in spectacular fashion, with a Will Brennan walk-off 3-run home run leading to a sweep of the Minnesota Twins.

But prior to the game at Progressive Field, the Guardians paid tribute to a local fallen officer. The first pitch was thrown out by Euclid Police Officer Vince Trusso, whose son Jacob Derbin was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

“A perfect first pitch at today’s Cleveland Guardians Game by Euclid Police Officer Vince Trusso in honor of his son Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin,” the Euclid Police Department wrote on its Facebook page, sharing photos of Trusso tossing the ball to Guardians manager Stephen Vogt.

The Guardians also posted a video of Trusso meeting with Vogt and slugger José Ramírez on the field.

Derbin’s funeral was held Saturday, with police from all over showing up to offer support. The Euclid police officer, who was just 23 years old, was shot and killed while out on a late call Saturday, May 11.

