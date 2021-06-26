Jacob deGrom takes the mound as Mets face Phillies at 4:10 p.m.

Jacob deGrom home whites side view 6/21

The Mets (39-32, first in NL East) face the Philadelphia Phillies (35-38, fourth in NL East) on Saturday at 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Mets Notes

The Mets are seeking their 40th win today in their 72nd game of the season. If the team wins today, it would mark the fastest the Mets have reached 40 wins since 2010, when they won 40 of their first 70 games.

Jacob deGrom has a 0.50 ERA through 12 starts this season, only two other occurrences of a pitcher holding a 0.50 ERA or lower over any single-season 12-start span in major league history - Jake Arrieta (0.41 ERA over his last 12 starts in 2015) and Bob Gibson , who threw 12 complete games in a row in 1968 to post a 0.50 ERA. The best 13-start stretches by ERA also belong to Gibson (0.53) and Arrieta (0.57).

DeGrom sits 24 strikeouts away from the 1,500-K mark for his career. Yu Darvish , in his last start, reached that mark faster than any pitcher in major league history (197 games), while DeGrom is making his 196th start on Saturday.

The Mets have allowed three runs or fewer in 21 of their last 22 home games. They are the first team to do so in any span of 22 home games since the 1917 World Series Champion White Sox.

Who is starting for the Mets?

Jacob deGrom looks to extend his scoreless streak of 30 innings, which is 2.2 innings shy of the Mets' all-time record held by R.A. Dickey. He enters the game with a 0.50 ERA and 0.51 WHIP in 12 starts this season,

Who is starting for the Phillies?

RHP Zach Eflin (2-6, 4.39 ERA) has struggled in his last seven starts, going 0-5 with a 5.59 ERA over 38.2 IP. He gave up nine hits and six earned runs in just 5.0 IP against the San Francisco Giants on June 20.

Upcoming schedule

The Mets and Phillies wrap up their four-game series on Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Former Met pitcher Zack Wheeler gets the start for Philly, while the Mets have yet to announce a starter.