Jacob deGrom to represent Mets at 2021 MLB All-Star Game

Jacob deGrom Mets view from above at Citi Field April 2021

Jacob deGrom will represent the Mets at the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.

The game will be played on Tuesday, July 13, at Coors Field in Denver.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who is not playing in the game, will participate in the Home Run Derby on July 12.

The selection of deGrom, who is in the midst of the best season of his career and one of the best seasons for a pitcher in the history of baseball, had been fait accompli for quite some time.

It will be deGrom's fourth All-Star Game appearance -- he was also selected in 2015, 2018, and 2019.

