Jacob deGrom posts new MLB mark for consecutive games allowing 3 runs or fewer

Jacob deGrom set a new mark for MLB excellence on the mound, having pitched 25 straight games allowing three runs or fewer. (AP)

Don’t let his win-loss record fool you.

A strong case can be made that Jacob deGrom is the best pitcher in baseball. Never mind that 8-8 record that can be blamed squarely on his franchise.

The New York Mets ace went into Monday’s start against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a 1.68 ERA, .978 WHIP, 224 strikeouts and 41 walks allowed in 182 innings pitched.

He left having pitched another gem, allowing two hits, and one earned run with six strikeouts in six innings pitched. And a place in the MLB history books.

The outing means deGrom is the first MLB pitcher to complete 25 straight starts allowing three runs or fewer, a record that dates back to 1913.

.@JDeGrom19 just completed his 25th straight start allowing three or fewer runs. That’s a new @MLB record (since 1913). pic.twitter.com/81QHnne6uO — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) September 4, 2018





It’s a remarkable testament to deGrom’s excellence and reliability.

deGrom left after six innings with the game tied, 1-1. The Mets scored three in the ninth inning to pull out a 4-2 win.

It was another no decision for deGrom. But at least the Mets managed a win through his efforts.

MLB video from Yahoo Sports





More from Yahoo Sports:

• Broncos cut QB they thought would lead franchise

• Gruden makes his case for Raiders’ shocking trade

• Nick Saban apologizes for postgame conduct

• MLB postseason picture takes shape

