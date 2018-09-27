Jacob deGrom was MLB's best this season, but the pitchers he faced were the second-best

Jacob deGrom’s epic, ridiculous season is over and the stats have been finalized. The New York Mets ace will finish with a 1.70 ERA, 1.98 FIP, 217 innings pitched, 269 strikeouts (a 32.2 percent strikeout rate) and 0.91 WHIP.

Those are the numbers of a pitcher deserving of a Cy Young Award, especially an ERA that leads all National League pitchers by nearly a run. However, there’s one grouping of ERAs even better that deGrom has had to deal with all season.

Sean Newcomb is done after five scoreless. The 32 opposing starters against Jacob deGrom this year combined for a 2.45 ERA in 173 innings. The only National League pitcher with a better ERA is Jacob deGrom. — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) September 27, 2018





As amazing as deGrom has been this season, the pitchers with the privilege of facing the Mets lineup have been almost as good.

As far as what that astounding fact contributes to deGrom’s very convincing Cy Young case, it could be seen as positive (if you think deGrom has overcome so much), negative (if you still care about pitcher wins) or just plain absurd (if you want to laugh at the Mets).

For better or worse, there are few seasons like Jacob deGrom’s 2018 season. (AP Photo)

Jacob deGrom’s amazing, frustrating season

April 10, 2018. That was the only day this season in which deGrom allowed more than three earned runs in a start.

In total, deGrom has gone 29 straight starts allowing three runs or fewer, though it’s worth noting one of those starts was a single-inning affair with three walks during his return from the disabled list on May 13. Even with that footnote, deGrom’s streak still ties Jake Arrieta’s record run set between the 2015 and 2016 season.

That’s an incredible feat, though it becomes even more incredible when you see how the Mets did, or rather did not, capitalize on it. During Arrieta’s streak, the Cubs caught fire and went 27-2 over that span. The Mets … well … went 11-18. A .379 winning percentage despite having the hottest pitcher in baseball on the mound.

New York was at least able to send deGrom out on a high note Wednesday, winning 3-0 over the Braves in a game in which deGrom posted eight scoreless innings and his 1,000th career strikeout.

1⃣,0⃣0⃣0⃣ career strikeouts for @JdeGrom19. The fastest #Mets pitcher to get there. News flash: This guy's good. pic.twitter.com/NeeMHtbdOe — New York Mets (@Mets) September 27, 2018





deGrom will likely get his chance to top Arrieta’s three-runs-or-less streak on Opening Day 2019, which Mets manager Mickey Callaway has already announced deGrom as the starters. That might just set a record for the earliest Opening Day starter announcement.

He was asked (not by me) so he answered: Mickey Callaway said Jacob deGrom is starting 2019 opening day. — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) September 27, 2018





Does Jacob deGrom have the ultimate ‘great pitcher, bad team’ season?

Per Baseball Reference’s Play Index, deGrom is tied for the fewest wins of a pitcher in a season with a sub-2 ERA in 100 years. The two seasons he’s tied, Tommy John and Bobby Bolin in 1968, both had a higher ERA and fewer innings.

deGrom’s 2018 is certainly up there when it comes to the pantheon of amazing pitchers constantly disappointed by their team. But deGrom still might not reach the gold standard.

That would probably be Steve Carlton’s 1972 season, in which the Phillies ace won a unanimous Cy Young Award by going 27-10 with a 1.97 ERA in 346.1 innings for a team that went 59-97. Look at those numbers again and you might see it: Carlton wins accounted for more than 40 percent of the Phillies’ victories.

Both deGrom and Carlton’s season carry their own ridiculous qualities, but which one comes out on top? You can decide that one.

