Jacob deGrom, Mets get good news after MRI on pitcher's back: report

Mets Jacob deGrom 5/9

Jacob deGrom and the Mets have reportedly gotten good news after an MRI on deGrom's back.

The "initial prognosis is good," reports Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, who reports that the Mets are optimistic an IL stint for deGrom will not be necessary, though his next start could be delayed.

DeGrom left Sunday's start against the Diamondbacks at Citi FIeld before the top of the sixth inning after experiencing discomfort while throwing his warmup pitches.

After a brief meeting at the mound with manager Luis Rojas and trainer Brian Chicklo, deGrom left the game, with the issue initially described as "right side tightness."

Following the game, Rojas said the issue was more specifically tightness in deGrom's lower back, noting that it was different from the lat issue that resulted in his last start being skipped.

“He’s going for an MRI just to see what’s going on there, see how he is and have a clear view,” Rojas said. “But right side tightness is what we have from our medical staff here, more so in his lower back area on the right side. But they’re taking a look. Once we get the results back here, we’ll know how he is.

“It’s different. It’s the right side, but now it’s more in the lower back area rather than a little higher than he was with the tightness. No pain, just the tightness. That’s what he told our trainer. We’ll see."



If the Mets opt to place deGrom on the IL to err on the side of caution, he would be eligible to return on May 20.

The Mets have off days this Monday and Thursday, meaning they will only need four starters during their next turn through the rotation.